Henrik Stenson became the latest player to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf, confirming reports from earlier in the week by officially announcing the move Wednesday.

To do so, the 2016 Open champion released a lengthy statement on social media, explaining the reasoning behind his decision. But Max Homa, one of Stenson’s now-former peers on the PGA Tour, didn’t want to hear it.

Homa, who’s currently ranked No. 21 in the world, took to Twitter to troll Stenson’s announcement, showing that he didn’t appear to care about the Swedish player’s reasons for joining LIV. The 31-year-old American tweeted out a screenshot of a series of text messages, which has turned into a popular meme, to make his thoughts on the matter clear.

Stenson’s departure for LIV was particularly stunning because he was named as the European Ryder Cup captain this past March ahead of the 2023 match play event in Rome. Ryder Cup Europe responded to his move Wednesday by stripping him of his captaincy.

“While I disagree with this decision, for now it is a decision that I accept,” Stenson said of losing his position on the team. “I have huge respect and admiration for the Ryder Cup and those individuals behind it who I know are doing their utmost to act in the best interests of the historic event… I sincerely hope a resolution between the tours and its members is reached soon and that the Ryder Cup can act as a mechanism for repair amongst various golfing bodies and their members.”

Stenson, 46, confirmed that he will play in the third LIV event in New Jersey next week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

More Golf Coverage:

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.