Skip to main content

Field Announced for Third LIV Golf Series Event at Trump National Bedminster

As expected, newcomer Paul Casey is among the field of 45 announced, with three more spots to be filled soon.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Tuesday for the third event of its schedule, to be held next week at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As expected, world No. 32 Paul Casey will make his debut in the 54-hole event being held July 29-31. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will be among those making their second LIV starts.

Five players from LIV's last event in Portland are not in the field: Itthipat Buranatanyarat (from Thailand), Sihwan Kim (USA), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Ian Snyman (South Africa) and Blake Windred (Australia).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

A number of LIV players were in the field at last week's British Open, with Dustin Johnson finishing T6, Bryson DeChambeau T8 and Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer T11.

On Monday, it was reported that David Feherty would be leaving NBC Sports to join LIV Golf's broadcast team.

Field

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Canter, Laurie -- England
Casey, Paul -- England
Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Harding, Justin -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Inamori, Yuki -- Japan
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Puig, David (a) -- Spain
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smyth, Travis -- Australia
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Wolff, Matthew -- USA

Dustin Johnson tees off during the LIV Golf Portland tournament.
News

Field Announced for Third LIV Golf Series Event at Trump National Bedminster

By Morning Read Staff16 seconds ago
Hideki Matsuyama is shown at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Here Are TV Times For the 3M Open and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: Reviewing the British Open and Talking Weather With Kristina Shalhoup

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell1 hour ago
Gotterup
News

2022 3M Open: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Twin Cities

By Daniel Wooters2 hours ago
Gambling
Donald-Trump-Golf
News

Donald Trump Suggests PGA Tour Players 'Take the Money Now' With LIV Golf

By John Schwarb3 hours ago
Television commentator David Feherty is pictured in 2008.
News

David Feherty Is Leaving NBC For LIV Golf, and That's No Laughing Matter

By John Hawkins5 hours ago
Media Buffet
Cameron Champ, 2021 3M Open
News

2022 3M Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
IMG_6439
Where to Golf Next

Get to Know an Ohio Layout That Proves to Be Dinosaur of a Course

By Gary Van Sickle7 hours ago
148thOpen_2DLX0819-2
Where to Golf Next

Photo Gallery: Where Does the British Open Go From Here?

By Stuart Hall10 hours ago