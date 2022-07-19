Field Announced for Third LIV Golf Series Event at Trump National Bedminster
The LIV Golf Invitational Series released most of its field Tuesday for the third event of its schedule, to be held next week at Trump National Bedminster Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
As expected, world No. 32 Paul Casey will make his debut in the 54-hole event being held July 29-31. A total of 45 players were announced, with three more to be named next week.
Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will be among those making their second LIV starts.
Five players from LIV's last event in Portland are not in the field: Itthipat Buranatanyarat (from Thailand), Sihwan Kim (USA), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Ian Snyman (South Africa) and Blake Windred (Australia).
A number of LIV players were in the field at last week's British Open, with Dustin Johnson finishing T6, Bryson DeChambeau T8 and Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer T11.
On Monday, it was reported that David Feherty would be leaving NBC Sports to join LIV Golf's broadcast team.
Field
Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Canter, Laurie -- England
Casey, Paul -- England
Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
DuPlessis, Hennie -- South Africa
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Harding, Justin -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Inamori, Yuki -- Japan
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kinoshita, Ryosuke -- Japan
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kozuma, Jinichiro -- Japan
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Puig, David (a) -- Spain
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smyth, Travis -- Australia
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tanihara, Hideto -- Japan
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Wolff, Matthew -- USA