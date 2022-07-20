Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Stephen Curry Scores 62 Points in Pop-A-Shot (Video)

Historians will look back and acknowledge that perhaps no athlete in NBA history ever had a better stretch than Stephen Curry has in the last 12 months. The majority of his success can be attributed to his shooting stroke, whether it’s in the regular season, the NBA Finals or a random arcade in only God knows where. 

A video of Curry was posted on Instagram and the sharpshooter can be seen giving it all in the popular arcade game commonly referred to as Pop-A–Shot (this game appears to be named Super Shot). At any rate, Curry seems pleased with his 62 points.

The star point guard and his wife, Ayesha, also squared off in a basketball-themed game of Connect Four.

Curry’s generational year started with him leading the Warriors to the upper echelon of the Western Conference and the peak of his 2021–22 regular season would have to be Dec. 14, when he broke Ray Allen’s longtime three-point record to officially earn the title as the greatest shooter of all time. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He continued his incredible run by breaking the All-Star Game single-game three-point record with 16 makes from behind the arc and earned the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award. And he capped it all off with a postseason run that ended with his fourth NBA title and his first Finals MVP. 

An arcade room is just the latest site of Curry’s wrath. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Juan Soto points to Dodger Stadium crowd at 2022 All-Star Game.
Play
MLB

Fans Appeared to Cheer ‘Future Dodger’ With Soto in Outfield at ASG

The 23-year-old superstar is the biggest subject of trade rumors in baseball after the weekend’s news.

By Dan Lyons9 minutes ago
A detailed view of a Giants helmet and official NFL footballs on the field at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Giants Will Wear ’80s–’90s Throwback Uniforms for Two 2022 Games

New York will try to channel its past success with a modernized set of threads that the team wore during the franchise’s first two Super Bowls.

By Zach Koons24 minutes ago
Alek Manoah runs off the field at the All-Star Game
Play
MLB

SI:AM | More Microphones on Players, Please

Miked-up players are the best part of the MLB All-Star Game.

By Dan Gartland40 minutes ago
Roger Federer waving to the crowd at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Will Roger Federer Have the Points to Play Wimbledon in 2023?

In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he explores a grab-bag of topics, including the career of Lleyton Hewitt, the star power of Ons Jabeur and the effectiveness of fifth-set tiebreaks.

By Jon Wertheim55 minutes ago
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) of the Miami Marlins pitches against the American League during the second inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
Play
Betting

NL MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year Odds

Paul Goldschmidt, Sandy Alcantara and Spencer Strider enter the second half as the NL MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year favorites at SI Sportsbook, respectively.

By Jennifer Piacenti58 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago
The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy
Play
Soccer

One Year Out, Women’s World Cup’s Top Story Lines Come Into Focus

The biggest Women’s World Cup ever begins at this time next year in New Zealand and Australia. Here’s what’s on the radar before the action kicks off down under.

By Molly Geary1 hour ago
American League outfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) of the Seattle Mariners reacts after flying out against the National League during the eighth inning of the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Julio Rodríguez Was the Breakout Star of MLB’s All-Star Week

The youngest player to be invited to MLB’s All-Star Game was also one of its best, as Seattle’s 21-year-old dynamo stole the show in Los Angeles.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago