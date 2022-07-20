Historians will look back and acknowledge that perhaps no athlete in NBA history ever had a better stretch than Stephen Curry has in the last 12 months. The majority of his success can be attributed to his shooting stroke, whether it’s in the regular season, the NBA Finals or a random arcade in only God knows where.

A video of Curry was posted on Instagram and the sharpshooter can be seen giving it all in the popular arcade game commonly referred to as Pop-A–Shot (this game appears to be named Super Shot). At any rate, Curry seems pleased with his 62 points.

The star point guard and his wife, Ayesha, also squared off in a basketball-themed game of Connect Four.

Curry’s generational year started with him leading the Warriors to the upper echelon of the Western Conference and the peak of his 2021–22 regular season would have to be Dec. 14, when he broke Ray Allen’s longtime three-point record to officially earn the title as the greatest shooter of all time.

He continued his incredible run by breaking the All-Star Game single-game three-point record with 16 makes from behind the arc and earned the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award. And he capped it all off with a postseason run that ended with his fourth NBA title and his first Finals MVP.

An arcade room is just the latest site of Curry’s wrath.

