Drew Brees Buys Stake of Franchise in Unlikely Sport

Drew Brees picked up various new hobbies after he retired from the NFL in 2021. One of those hobbies is apparently the popular sport of pickleball.

On Thursday, the former Saints quarterback announced that he joined the ownership group for the Major League Pickleball team out of Austin called Mad Drops Pickleball Club.

Brees joins the venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries, Lakers co-owner Jim Buss and Ryan Serhant of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” TV show. The financial terms of Brees’s purchase were not released.

This announcement comes two months after Brees tweeted about the uncertainty of his future when rumors spread that NBC was dropping him as a football analyst. The two mutually separated after one year, meaning Brees had more time to “train for the pickleball tour,” as he mentioned. However, he won’t be playing on the team, just working as co-owner as of now.

