Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed

LeBron James–Owned Company Filed to Trademark ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

LeBron James’s company, Uninterrupted Inc., filed to trademark the phrase “Shut Up and Dribble” with the United States Trademark and Patent Office earlier this week, per USA Today.

The company, aimed at empowering athletes, filed for the phrase to be used in videos, social media posts, music, games along with “downloadable virtual goods, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories used online and in online virtual worlds” according to the USTPO website.

The highly talked-about phrase stems from 2018 when James and Kevin Durant spoke critically of then U.S. President Donald Trump on a podcast with then ESPN’s Cari Champion on Uninterrupted.

“The climate is hot,” James previously said. “The number one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f--- about the people.”

In turn, Fox News’s Laura Ingraham defended Trump on her show, saying that James’s comments were "barely intelligible" and that the Lakers star needed to “keep the political commentary” to himself and “shut up and dribble.”

James responded to Ingraham’s comments in a media availability for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, stating that he was committed to his platform of discussing things that really matter in society. 

“I will not just shut up and dribble,” James said, per the Associated Press. “I get to sit up here and talk about what’s really important.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Four years later, James has not shown any signs that he plans to “shut up and dribble.”

In 2018, James opened his I Promise School in hometown of Akron, Ohio, which provides free tuition, bicycles, transportation, breakfast and lunch for students. Then in ’20, he launched "More Than A Vote", a nonprofit aiming to fight Black voter suppression and encourage minority voter turnout across the nation. The organization brought more than 42,000 volunteers to work at various polling stations during the election.

If filing of the trademark is successful for James’s company, get ready to see the phrase a lot more, likely in a sarcastic manner. 

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Zinchenko-Gabriel-Jesus-Arsenal
Soccer

Zinchenko Follows Gabriel Jesus in Leaving Man City for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal on a $36 million move from the Premier League champion.

By Associated Press52 seconds ago
Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White presents a renovations plan for Neyland Stadium to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the board's meeting at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Play
College Football

Tennessee AD Issues Statement on Notice of Allegations

The Volunteers athletic director said the allegations were expected as the program aims to remain transparent.

By Wilton Jackson6 minutes ago
Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (middle), and LeBron James (right) on the Lakers bench.
Play
NBA

The Big Questions Facing LeBron James and the Lakers

Discussing Russell Westbrook’s future with the team, the possibility of landing Kyrie Irving and what small moves the team should make going forward.

By Chris Mannix11 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass.
NFL

Roethlisberger Says Art Rooney Made Call on Final Season

The team’s owner reportedly wanted the quarterback to play in 2021, while the GM and coach thought ’20 could’ve been his last season.

By Madison Williams22 minutes ago
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
More Sports

Paulana Lamonier Is Smashing the Stereotype That Black People Don’t Swim

Fed up with the racial disparities in swimming participation, the Black People Will Swim founder set out to improve the statistics.

By Danielle Bryant39 minutes ago
Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt paces the sideline
Play
College Football

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt Disaster Hits a New Low Point

Five years after the fan revolt that led to his hiring, a new notice of allegations reveals the full extent of program damage.

By Pat Forde44 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, smiles during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game against the American League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

The Special Joys of All-Star Week

By Matt Martell1 hour ago
Jeremy Pruitt walks
Play
College Football

NCAA Slams Tennessee With 18 Infractions Under Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt

The investigation holds him primarily responsible, which included blatant recruiting misconduct and payments to recruits’ family members.

By Ross Dellenger1 hour ago