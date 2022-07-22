Skip to main content
Rams Super Bowl Rings Includes SoFi Stadium Design

The 2022 Super Bowl champions, the Rams, officially revealed their championship rings on social media late Thursday night.

The team reported that the rings contain the most carat weight of any sports championship rings in history. The rings have around 20 carats of white diamonds on top of white and yellow colored gold. The number 20 represents the year SoFi Stadium opened: 2020.

This wasn’t the only detail paying homage to the team’s new stadium. The top of the ring, which features the Rams logo, can be taken off to reveal a detailed SoFi Stadium. Outside of the stadium contains a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball. Additionally, the field on the ring has pieces of the turf from the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

As the team’s tweet says, the ring is not short on details. The Rams honored an important date in the team’s history, January 12, by adding 1.12 carats of diamonds. In 2016 on this date, the Rams received approval to return to Los Angeles. The next year, Sean McVay was hired as head coach. Then, in 2019, the Rams won their first playoff game during the current stint in Los Angeles.

The underside of the ring showcases the final scores from the four playoff games the Rams competed in during the 2021 season leading up to their Super Bowl title. Rams defeated the Cardinals, Buccaneers, 49ers and Bengals to capture the championship.

Each player’s name and number are shown on one side of the ring, while the other side of the ring says “World Champions.”

The team received the rings on Thursday night at a private event.

