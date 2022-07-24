Four-Star Recruit Commits to Texas Days After Trolling Program

Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland, a highly-touted recruit from Orlando, Fla., committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Saturday, mere days after trolling fans with a social media smokescreen.

The 6’7”, 345 lbs. Kirkland poked fun at college football fans in the final days leading up to his commitment decision, posting a tweet asking, “Now why would I go to Texassss?,” with a classic Russell Westbrook gif.

Kirkland ultimately selected the Longhorns on Saturday, adding to a 2023 recruiting class that already includes consensus 5-star quarterback Arch Manning, the crown jewel of the recruiting cycle.

Steve Sarkisian endured an up-and-down year one with the Longhorns in 2021, but expectations are high this fall, and his staff’s recruiting momentum will ensure that expectations will continue to run high for Texas.

Can Sarkisian and his staff ultimately lead Texas back to the forefront of national college football conversation? It remains to be seen, but the commitment of Kirkland is the latest example of Texas’s recruiting uptick.

