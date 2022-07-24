Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Four-Star Recruit Commits to Texas Days After Trolling Program

Four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland, a highly-touted recruit from Orlando, Fla., committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Saturday, mere days after trolling fans with a social media smokescreen.

The 6’7”, 345 lbs. Kirkland poked fun at college football fans in the final days leading up to his commitment decision, posting a tweet asking, “Now why would I go to Texassss?,” with a classic Russell Westbrook gif.

Kirkland ultimately selected the Longhorns on Saturday, adding to a 2023 recruiting class that already includes consensus 5-star quarterback Arch Manning, the crown jewel of the recruiting cycle.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Steve Sarkisian endured an up-and-down year one with the Longhorns in 2021, but expectations are high this fall, and his staff’s recruiting momentum will ensure that expectations will continue to run high for Texas.

Can Sarkisian and his staff ultimately lead Texas back to the forefront of national college football conversation? It remains to be seen, but the commitment of Kirkland is the latest example of Texas’s recruiting uptick.

More CFB Coverage:

What Arch Manning’s Commitment Means For Texas’s Recruiting, Future
USC QB Commit Expects to Earn $1M in NIL Deals by Enrollment
Ohio State, LSU Among Programs Working to Flip Elite QB Recruits
Buckeyes Land Second Five-Star WR Commitment of the Week
Longhorns Country: Pete Hansen Struggles as Texas Drops College World Series Opener 7-3

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after French Grand Prix.
Play
Formula1

Mercedes Lands First 2022 Double Podium: Three Takeaways From France

Max Verstappen extended his championship lead over Charles Leclerc with a win in France while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went 2-3.

By Madeline Coleman24 minutes ago
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard holds his daughter Frida as he celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France race.
More Sports

Danish Cyclist Jonas Vingegaard Claims First Tour de France Title

The 25-year-old became the first Danish rider to win the race since 1996.

By Associated Press59 minutes ago
Soldier Field
NFL

Bears Unveil Orange Helmets to Be Worn Twice During 2022 Season

One of the NFL’s cornerstone franchises will tweak the color of its signature headgear for the first time.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Wide receiver John Metchie III speaks with the media at the NFL combine.
NFL

Texans Rookie John Metchie III Announces Leukemia Diagnosis

The Houston wide receiver is expected to miss the 2022 season.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Kurt Busch
NASCAR

Kurt Busch Doesn’t Pass Concussion Test, Won’t Race at Pocono

Ty Gibbs will replace Busch in the No. 45 car in Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first basemen Paul Goldschmidt talk on the field in between innings.
MLB

Goldschmidt, Arenado Won’t Play in Toronto Due to Vaccine Mandate

St. Louis' two best players will miss the team's next two games vs. the Blue Jays.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago
Jim Irsay (Joey Foley/Getty Images)
NFL

Colts Owner Buys Muhammad Ali’s 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay added to his expansive memorabilia collection with Ali’s WBC championship belt.

By Thomas Neumann3 hours ago
Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos takes off his batting gloves on the field.
MLB

Nick Castellanos, Reporter Involved in Tense Exchange

The Philadelphia outfielder was booed at home after another tough night at the plate.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago