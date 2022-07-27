Derrick Henry, Daughter Share Wholesome Moment at Titans Training Camp

One member of the Titans arguably stole the day during training camp on Wednesday, but spoiler: it wasn’t any of the quarterbacks, wide receivers or the defense.

It was Derrick Henry, who shared an adorable moment with his daughter on the field.

The running back was well on his way to another 300-plus carry season in 2021 when he broke a bone in his foot, forcing him to miss the next nine games. He had tallied 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries before the injury, placing him in the top 10 of the league in rushing yards, carries and rushing touchdowns.

But come day one of Tennessee’s training camp on Wednesday, the injury wasn’t evident during a wholesome moment between Henry and his daughter. The pair were seen racing each other after practice with Henry smiling wide.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday that he doesn’t “anticipate seeing Derrick in the preseason games.” Henry will have some involvement in practice, but it’s expected the team will do “different things” with the 28-year-old as well. One example ESPN detailed is extra conditioning when the Titans are focusing on special teams.

Henry did return to play in the Titans’ postseason loss to eventual AFC champion, the Bengals.

“It definitely fueled me in the offseason,” Henry said at Tennessee’s minicamp on Tuesday, via the team’s official website. “I get motivated by anything. Someone could motivate me and wouldn’t even know it. … The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated and ready to go. We’re going to see.”

