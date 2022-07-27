Ja’Marr Chase is living any athlete’s wildest dreams. Not just because of the money and fame, but the chance to give his mom whatever she wants. In this case, it is a brand new Maserati.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the Bengals wide receiver shared how he spent his first million dollars. To start the interview, Chase admitted he was “broke” in his formative years and his money would usually go to shoes when he was a kid.

Chase was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by Cincinnati and signed a four-year rookie deal worth $30.8 million with a $19.8 million signing bonus.

“The first thing I bought was my mom’s car,” Chase said. “That was about 65K.”

Chase said the gift was his father’s idea because her Audi had seen better days and the air conditioning wasn’t working. He said the new car is black with red interior and “she was crying” when he presented it to her and added that he cried as well.

Naturally, Chase spent a large portion of his first $1 million made on himself, notably jewelry, clothes tattoos, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith—by far his most expensive purchase at $300,000. He also gave each of his siblings $15,000 each and paid off his family house.

