Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Colts LB Will Now Go By Shaquille Leonard Rather Than Darius
Colts LB Will Now Go By Shaquille Leonard Rather Than Darius

Ja’Marr Chase Brought His Mom to Tears When He Bought Her a New Car

Ja’Marr Chase is living any athlete’s wildest dreams. Not just because of the money and fame, but the chance to give his mom whatever she wants. In this case, it is a brand new Maserati.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the Bengals wide receiver shared how he spent his first million dollars. To start the interview, Chase admitted he was “broke” in his formative years and his money would usually go to shoes when he was a kid.

Chase was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by Cincinnati and signed a four-year rookie deal worth $30.8 million with a $19.8 million signing bonus.

“The first thing I bought was my mom’s car,” Chase said. “That was about 65K.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Chase said the gift was his father’s idea because her Audi had seen better days and the air conditioning wasn’t working. He said the new car is black with red interior and “she was crying” when he presented it to her and added that he cried as well.

Naturally, Chase spent a large portion of his first $1 million made on himself, notably jewelry, clothes tattoos, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith—by far his most expensive purchase at $300,000. He also gave each of his siblings $15,000 each and paid off his family house.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals. 

Breaking
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

Rush makes his entrance at ROH Death Before Dishonor
Play
Wrestling

Rush Is Ready for a Breakout Opportunity vs. Jon Moxley

The Mexican luchador’s talent is undeniable but he’s never been placed in the spotlight like this.

By Justin Barrasso3 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) participates in drills during minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
Play
Betting

Texans Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Texans have a new coach and bolstered the roster with two first-round picks. Their wins total projection at SI Sportsbook is just 4.5 wins.

By Kyle Wood34 minutes ago
Spurs point guard Tony Parker (right) and assistant coach Chip Engelland talk during the warm-up prior to a game against the Mavericks.
NBA

Thunder Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland as Assistant Coach

The 61-year-old will head to Oklahoma City after 17 seasons with the Spurs.

By Zach Koons50 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi hands the ball to manager Alex Cora as he is removed during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston.
Play
MLB

Five ‘Angel and Devil’ Trade Deadline Debates

Buy or sell? Let’s weigh the options for each of these teams in playoff contentions.

By Will Laws1 hour ago
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Play
NFL

Packers GM: No Timetable for Return of All-Pro LT Bakhtiari

He made one brief appearance in 2021, playing 27 snaps in Week 18 before missing the playoffs.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Diamondbacks draft pick Druw Jones shakes hands with Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas after throwing out the opening pitch before a game against the Nationals.
MLB

No. 2 MLB Draft Pick Druw Jones Injures Shoulder, May Miss Season

The injury happened just two days into his professional career.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
NFL

Vikings GM Gives ‘Frank’ Assessment of Kirk Cousins

He said Kirk Cousins is a “good quarterback” but addressed his nervousness at the position.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
ZZ Clark holding a basketball
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite Signs Elite Prep Prospects ZZ Clark, Tyler Bey

Clark, an Illinois commit, and Bey add to an impressive list of top prospects OTE has picked up this week.

By Jason Jordan1 hour ago