Eagles’ Brandon Graham Inspires Fan Who Underwent Heart, Liver Transplants

Veteran Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham garnered headlines this week at training camp when he met a longtime fan of his that Graham helped through a challenging time.

Joe Eitl spent the last two years listening to motivational videos Graham sent, after Eitl was preparing for a heart and liver transplant.

The Eitl family credits the videos from Graham for getting Joe through his surgery and recovery and keeping his spirits lifted.

“I’m telling you, you saved him,” Joe’s mother, Peg, told Graham at Eagles training camp this week.

Joe’s father, Craig, told the Eagles official team website that Graham is one of the reasons that Joe is alive today.

Joe, who has Down Syndrome and was born with a congenital heart defect, underwent surgery when he was 7 years old that caused his heart to pump blood at a higher pressure than normal. The effects of that procedure eventually damaged his organs, leading Joe to need a liver transplant.

When Graham heard about Joe and the transplants that he needed, he sent motivational videos to help Joe get through the difficult time.

Joe is now fully recovered and finally met his hero in Graham this week, a culmination of a multiyear friendship in the making.

