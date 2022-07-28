Skip to main content
Photos of Commanders’ Training Camp Fan Turnout Go Viral

NFL training camp season is officially in full swing around the league but, apparently, the news has not yet made its way to the DMV.

While most teams have already welcomed droves of fans in the few days since camps opened, the Commanders took the field Thursday to very little fanfare, to say the least. Photos shared on social media by Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post showed the less than stellar turnout for Day 2 of the club’s first camp under its new name, with patches of fans littering the sidelines at Washington’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va.

Thursday’s showing of crowd support, or lack thereof, is far from an ideal way for any team to continue ushering in a new era but, in the case of the Commanders, the turnout is rather telling.

Fans still reeling from Washington’s ongoing investigation concerning allegations of a toxic work environment may have opted to pass on attending practice in light of owner Dan Snyder’s closed, virtual deposition with the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday morning.

Additionally, the turnout could also be attributed in part to the club distributing tickets via a lottery system versus a traditional sale to the public, or, perhaps, Washington’s decision to host its first camp outside of the Bon Secours facility in Richmond since 2014.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the photos, however, it’s clear Commanders fans don’t seem to be too interested in what’s happening on the field entering the ’22 campaign.

Breaking
