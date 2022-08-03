Skip to main content
MLB Stars React to Trade Deadline Chaos

On Tuesday, there were trades. Lots of them.

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline brought about a flurry of activity ahead of the 6 p.m. ET cutoff time. All but one team—the always-on-brand Rockies—made a trade ahead of the “pencils down” barrier. The blockbuster deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell head to San Diego in exchange for a treasure trove of players head to Washington was certainly the headliner, but plenty of other moves—Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader! Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays! Raisel Iglesias to the Braves!—made waves and will undoubtedly alter the pennant race over the final two months of the season.

While followers of the league were certainly held hostage by the non-stop deluge of trade reports and rumors that filled up the entire day, players were paying rapt attention too. Here are some of the best reactions on what was a frenzied and action-packed day.

