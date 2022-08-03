Skip to main content
Cowboys Fear WR James Washington Suffered Jones Fracture
Odell Beckham Jr. Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t have a job secured for the 2022 season just yet as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered with the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. On Tuesday, he was busy trying to promote another veteran wide receiver for a potential position: Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys lost wide receiver James Washington to a broken foot on Monday, and will likely miss at least 6–10 weeks as he recovers. That same day, Bryant—a former Cowboys star who last played in the NFL with the Ravens in 2020—posted a video from the weight room.

Many fans have pined for a Cowboys/Bryant reunion since he left the team in ’17. Beckham appears to be one of them, replying to the video with, “Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king”.

Bryant was a standout for the Cowboys from 2010–17. He was released following his final year with the team, in which he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. In Nov. 2018, he signed with the Saints, but tore his Achilles tendon just two days after joining the club.

After a full year away, he played in six games for the Ravens in 2020, catching six passes for 47 yards and two scores. The 33-year-old has not announced his retirement from football.

A reunion here seems unlikely, though. After the Washington injury, Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team has “no urgency to look for a veteran receiver,” per David Moore of the Dallas Morning-News.

