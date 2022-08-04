Skip to main content
Juan Soto Traded to San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Traded to San Diego Padres

Watch: Padres Welcome Juan Soto in Clubhouse Before Debut With Team

Juan Soto will make his Padres debut on Wednesday night after being traded to the team from the Nationals on Tuesday.

He arrived in San Diego earlier on Tuesday and met by various players. Soto also got a tour around his new home, Petco Park.

In one video that went viral, Soto met a fellow player from the Dominican Republic, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. The two embraced in a hug and spoke with each other for a bit in the workout room.

The Padres also received first baseman Josh Bell in the same trade, and he accompanied Soto around for the day as they explored their new home.

The Padres’ Twitter account was full of Soto content all day. Needless to say, the team is excited to have the two-time All-Star on their roster.

Fans were able to see the 23-year-old see his locker for the first time. Additionally, it was announced that Soto will be sporting No. 22 on his jersey.

Then, of course fans were able to see Soto in his Padres uniform for the first time.

The team’s Twitter posted various videos of Soto participating in his first batting practice in a Padres uniform. One caption even noted that Soto being on the team is something they can get used to.

Soto will make his Padres debut against the Rockies at 9:40 p.m. ET in San Diego on Wednesday night.

