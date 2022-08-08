As the NBA offseason wears on, players are finding ways to keep themselves in shape ahead of training camp next month.

While many players conduct their own offseason workout regimens, others play in various pro-am events around the country that take place every summer.

This weekend, veteran NBA guard Isaiah Thomas hosted his seventh-annual “Zeke-End” pro-am tournament at Tacoma Community College in Washington.

The event attracted several NBA players, including newly-acquired Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, as well as Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

And after going up against Murray over the weekend, Banchero is probably wishing he didn’t lace them up in Tacoma.

Murray embarrassed the Magic rookie, going up-and-under on Banchero, throwing an alley-oop to himself off the backboard, and then dunking on the 2022 top pick. Murray then landed on his feet and made sure to tell Banchero all about what he just did to him.

Here’s the clip of the ridiculous play from two different angles:

While Murray got the last laugh in the pro-am, Banchero won’t soon forget about the play, and it should make for some interesting matchups between the Magic and the Hawks this season.

