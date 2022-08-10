Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Didn’t Love His Soccer Purchase

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC back in 2020, and the story of how the two actors came to buy the club is starting to come out due to the FX show Welcome to Wrexham premiering later this month.

Reynolds said he slid into his fellow owner’s Instagram direct messages to reach out about potentially buying the club, and the rest is history.

Reynolds joined McElhenney on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday and revealed a secret about what this purchase meant to his wife, actress Blake Lively.

The 45-year-old apparently didn’t tell his wife of almost 10 years about the purchase until after he made it.

“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,’” Reynolds said.

Apparently Lively’s reaction to her husband’s “bad news” wasn’t the greatest, and Reynold joked that the two are “still working through that one.”

Since the initial purchase, the 34-year-old actress supported her husband by attending one of the team’s games back in May.

Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on FX on Aug. 24 before becoming available to stream on Hulu the following day.

More Soccer Coverage: