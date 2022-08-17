Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Can List All 16 WRs Drafted Before Him

Elite athletes often use criticism or perceived slights as motivational tools.

Now, it appears Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has taken this strategy to a whole other level.

St. Brown enjoyed a terrific rookie season in 2021, recording 90 receptions for 912 yards with five touchdown catches for Detroit. He’s a trendy fantasy football pick heading into the ’22 season.

Still, he’s not at all happy that he slipped to the fourth round—No. 112 overall to be precise—in the 2021 NFL draft, despite an impressive college career at USC. To wit, he can rattle off the name and alma mater of each and every one of the 16 wideouts selected before him last year.

Watch him run down the list in the epic clip below from Hard Knocks.

Whether St. Brown is petty or simply highly motivated, we respect the commitment.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions