Nebraska head coach Scott Frost turned a few heads—and stomachs—on Thursday after sharing an interesting fall camp factoid about his offensive line.

Frost made the startling revelation during his radio show, Husker Sports Nightly, while discussing the nature of the group’s practices under new OL coach Donovan Raiola. Frost said he estimates the Cornhuskers O-linemen have vomited 15-20 times every practice, noting that the occurrence has more to do with Raiola’s coaching style than the players’ conditioning.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape—he’s just working them hard,” Frost said, per the Omaha World-Herald. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

While some may question both Frost’s comments and Raiola’s tactics, the Cornhuskers O-line will continue on with their mission of preparing for the task of protecting new starting quarterback Casey Thompson this upcoming season.

Raiola, one of several hires Frost made during his staff overhaul in November, will serve in his first full-time college coaching role in 2022 after spending the last three years as an assistant OL coach in the NFL with the Bears. Prior to that, Raiola’s last Division I job came as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame from 2015–16.

