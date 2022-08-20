Aaron Rodgers Was Fired Up During Danny Etling’s Long TD Run (Video)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out Friday night’s 20–10 preseason win over the Saints.

As is customary for veteran mainstays like Rodgers, there was no reason for him to play in the team’s second preseason game. That didn’t stop him from supporting his teammates from the sideline though.

Backup quarterback Jordan Love went 12-for-24 for 113 yards and a touchdown pass, but the highlight came when third-string quarterback Danny Etling took off sprinting for a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to extend Green Bay’s lead to 20–10.

Rodgers, who was mid-interview with the Packers Television Network, started celebrating on the sidelines when he saw Etling in the open field.

It may be just the preseason, but for a quarterback like Etling looking to make the roster, his touchdown run was meaningful and Rodgers knew it with his celebration on the sidelines.

