SMU’s Football Field Flooded During Historic Rainfall (Photo)

SMU won’t begin the season until next month, but their home field is already starting to fill to capacity thanks to record-setting rainfall across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A photo of Gerald J. Ford Stadium, which is located in University Park, Texas, showing the effects of the unprecedented weather caught the attention of Twitter users Monday afternoon. The image showed the flooding taking place on the stadium’s turf near the 15-yard line.

According to the National Weather Service, the 9.19" of rainfall over the first 24 hours of the storm is the greatest amount of precipitation the area has seen in that span since Sept. 4 to 5, 1932 (9.57").

Although it’ll be over two weeks before the Mustangs play at home, fans concerned about what the torrential rain could mean for the field will have to wait a little longer for an update. An SMU official said Monday the program plans to bring a turf company in to inspect when the rain fully ends, per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

SMU will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at North Texas, and play its first home game Sept. 10 against Lamar.

