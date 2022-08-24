Just when we thought it was over, the NFL conspiracy theory of the offseason got a little more plausible Wednesday.

TMZ obtained a video from the upcoming eighth season of the Fox show The Masked Singer that shows a judge guessing that one of the mystery contestants is, in fact, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Because of his recent absence from training camp for personal reasons and the timing of the show’s filming, an online theory went viral that the quarterback competed on the singing competition show.

In the leaked video, one of the judges, Ken Jeong, can be seen trying to figure out the identity of one of the masked singers. At first, he guesses Peyton Manning. But then, he goes in a different direction.

“I think this could be the greatest of all time,” Jeong said. “He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on The Masked Singer. This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!”

Of course, the clip ends before the mysterious performer is unmasked.

The Masked Singer stages a singing competition with a twist, where contestants are celebrities who face off against each other and appear in costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities. For what it’s worth, Brady denied the rumor that he competed on the show via Twitter on Monday.

“Wasn’t on the masked singer last week,” he said in the tweet. “Was wearing a mask though.”

On Aug. 11, Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters Brady was expected to miss multiple days of training camp for a personal matter that was never disclosed, and imaginations began to run wild with the theory. He returned to the team Monday.