Much has been made of Tom Brady’s absence from training camp but according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all is well for the star quarterback and his family. Breer confirmed that Brady’s 10-day absence from camp was preplanned, cleared, and his family is fine, despite speculation.

On Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Brady is expected to miss multiple days of Buccaneers training camp as he deals with a personal matter. Bowles said Brady will not return until after the team’s second preseason game at the Titans on Aug. 20.

“He’ll be back sometime around Tennessee,” Bowles said. “He’s gonna deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.

“He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] and as well as [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. It’s something he needs to handle, we trust him, we talked about it,” he continued. “It was scheduled way before training camp, and he will not be here until after Tennessee.”

