Absurd Tom Brady ‘Masked Singer’ Theory Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is currently on a leave of absence from the Buccaneers until sometime after the team’s Aug. 20 preseason game vs. the Titans.

SI‘s Albert Breer says that the absence is not due to a family or medical emergency. The team is not worried about Brady missing the 10 days of practice, and maintains that the time off was pre-approved by the team.

The quarterback and the team haven’t given specifics about the reason for the absence, causing fans to come up with their own theories for what the reason could be.

A Reddit user named CANN0NFIRE came up with a thorough theory about where they think Brady is right now: performing as a contestant on the Fox show The Masked Singer.

As the Reddit user states, Brady recently signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to become a football analyst once he retires from the NFL. The Masked Singer airs on Fox.

The Reddit user then looked up all the filming dates for The Masked Singer and discovered that the filming ends on Aug. 20. The contestants do not have to be filming every day for the show.

A number of star athletes have appeared on the show, including a pair of very notable former Brady teammates: Rob Gronkowski in season three, and Antonio Brown on the very first episode of the show.

Although the theory is extremely farfetched and almost certainly not true, fans and members of the NFL media have enjoyed falling down the theory rabbit hole and even pondering for a moment that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could be singing in a giant costume on national television.

