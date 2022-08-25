Clip of Patrick Beverley Discussing Possibly Playing With Lakers Resurfaces

The Lakers traded for guard Patrick Beverley on Wednesday night, allowing the veteran guard to go from a rebuilding Jazz team to a contending Los Angeles team. It also means that Beverley gets his wish for the upcoming season.

In May, while appearing in an ESPN interview with Stephen A. Smith, Beverley explained how he would help the Lakers if he could play for them this year, without the team making any other significant move.

“If I was a free agent, and I played for the Lakers, I’m going to the playoffs, going to the Western Conference Finals,” Beverley said. “Nobody goes, the exact same team.”

Specifically, Beverley mentioned he adds a unique element to Los Angeles that they currently do not have.

“No discredit to LeBron James, but he’s doing so much,” Beverley said. “Who’s the leader? They had success because there was a leader there, (Rajon) Rondo was there, he was the leader.”

Beverley also said that his willingness to be unselfish for the sake of winning is something that would elevate them to another level.

“I want to win,” he said. “Because it’s not about me scoring 20, it’s not about me having 15 dimes, I want to win. I want to beat everyone I play.”

Beverley has made the playoffs in eight of the last ten seasons, spanning three different teams. The Lakers, meanwhile, missed the playoffs last year and barely earned the seven seed the year prior. So, Beverley thinks pairing could help Los Angeles return to contender status.

