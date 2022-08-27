Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game in Ireland Giving Out Free Alcohol (Video)

As college football Week Zero kicks off this weekend, the highlight of the football-filled Saturday is undoubtedly Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

Aviva Stadium has hosted college football action before, so this isn’t their first rodeo for the American-made sport.

However, if you went out on the concourse during the game on Saturday, you wouldn’t have known that Aviva Stadium had hosted games like this before.

Unfortunately for the venue, the internet went down during the game on Saturday, leading to excruciatingly long lines for alcohol.

“The tills are down and we can’t take cash,” a concession worker told the Omaha World-Herald.

Aviva Stadium’s solution?

Handing the drinks (and food) out for free.

Ireland’s knack for throwing one heck of a party unexpectedly extended to the concourse on Saturday, leading to another incredible storyline outside of the kickoff of college football season.

