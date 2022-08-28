Blooper, the Braves mascot, participated in a football game during halftime of Saturday’s preseason game for the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Blooper was one of several mascots participating in the halftime football game against local youth players from the Atlanta area.

One would assume that the mascots would have taken it easy on the children.

But not Blooper.

Blooper took a run off the left side and had no regard for the would-be youth tacklers, throwing a vicious stiff arm that threw multiple defenders to the ground.

One thing is for certain, the youth football players from the greater Atlanta area are on notice.

The mascots would not be denied on Saturday and did not take their competition lightly.