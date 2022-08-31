16-Year-Old Golfer Registers Two Holes-in-One in 20-Minute Span

It’s something that every golfer dreams of. And for 16-year-old Drew Rudolf, it finally happened—twice, in 20 minutes.

Rudolf pulled off the near-impossible on last Friday by notching two holes-in-one within a three-hole span at Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton, Wisc. The odds of having two aces in the same round? Roughly one in 67 million, according to the National Hole in One Registry.

“After the first one he just sent me a text and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s great, that’s awesome,’” Drew’s father, Mike, said, per Mike Sherry of The Post-Crescent. “He’s a gifted golfer, so he hits shots close a lot. So not that it was shocking, but surprising. … He called me 20 minutes later and he said, ‘Guess what happened?’ And I said, ‘Don’t even tell me you had another hole-in-one on 7.’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ You could hear the excitement in his voice.”

Rudolf’s first ace came on the 167-yard fifth hole using an 8-iron. He used a 6-iron on the 196-yard seventh hole, and he says he was so stunned he didn’t know how to react.

“When the second one went in, we were just shocked. We didn’t believe it that they both went in,” Drew said. “I just dropped my club and put my hands on my head.”

Most golfers—casual and competitive—go their entire lifetimes without ever experiencing the feeling of even a single ace. Rudolph is a competitive junior golfer with aspirations toward playing beyond high school, so perhaps he’ll have accomplishments that top his latest two-for feat. Even if he doesn’t, though, he’ll always have a story for the ages.

