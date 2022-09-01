Ravens Mascot Poe Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Ravens revealed unfortunate news for their fanbase on Thursday.

The team’s mascot, Poe the raven, was “placed on the injured reserve list” with a season-ending knee injury he suffered during Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Commanders. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

During the on-field halftime show, the mascots participated in a football game with youth players. Poe was pushed to the ground when he suffered the injury. He was then carted off the field.

A video of Poe’s injury went viral, so the Ravens wanted to make sure they responded to all the fans wondering how the mascot is holding up.

The Ravens posted a video of coach John Harbaugh making the official announcement about Poe’s status. The coach noted that the team will begin a search for Poe’s replacement.

“We will find a replacement,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to go to work on that right away. We’re going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We’re going to get right into evaluating our options, and see where we go next and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

The announcement ended with Harbaugh laughing and asking if what he said “was O.K.”

The Ravens will host their first home game on Sunday, Sept. 18, and fans will now be waiting to see if Poe has a replacement by then.

