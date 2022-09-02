Rapper Eminem, a Detroit, Mich. native, appeared in the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks and is shown visiting Lions training camp practice.

In the latest Hard Knocks clip ahead of the season finale, Eminem is shown meeting various Lions players and offering to suit up for the team wherever necessary.

“We’ve got a good team this year, let’s go,” he told a small group of players.

When asked if he would come out to any games this year, Eminem said, “I said I’ll lace up whenever. Like I’ll go to every game. I’ll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me in, put me in. Any position I’m good. Actually any position, I’m great,” Eminem added.

The longtime Lions fan is hoping that Detroit enjoys more success in Year Two of the Dan Campbell era. The Lions showed some improvement on the field last year, but record-wise, the team was not where they want to be long-term.

Detroit finished 3–13 but showed more competitiveness than in years past. The Lions are due for an uptick in production this season, but only time will tell how improved they will ultimately be in 2022.

