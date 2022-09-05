Notre Dame Commit Mocks Brian Kelly After LSU’s Performance vs. FSU

Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, who is one of the school’s top rated prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, took to Twitter on Sunday night to mock LSU’s 24–23 loss at the hands of Florida State.

The contest featured plenty of special teams errors and porous offensive line play, which spoiled Brian Kelly’s Tigers debut.

When Kelly took the LSU job, he praised the university’s commitment to “having the resources” available to win. One of the reasons why Kelly left ND was because he believed that the university was lagging behind on resources for the football program.

Bowen made sure to take a nice shot across the bow at Kelly and LSU, while expressing his excitement for playing for new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.

“Can’t wait to get to ND where we have the resources to win. #FreemanEra,” Bowen tweeted.

Bowen wasn’t the only one to take aim at Kelly on Sunday night. Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons mocked Kelly’s fake accent in a Twitter post from the locker room.

It’s back to the drawing board for LSU, who looks every bit like the worst team in the SEC West. Things will need to improve and fast if Kelly wants to expedite the rebuild in Baton Rouge.

More CFB Coverage:

• Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley Serving Six-Game Suspension

• VA Tech Players Have Items Stolen From Lockers at Old Dominion

• Which New Coaches, Coordinators And QBs Made Successful Debuts in Week 1