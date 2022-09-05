Serena Williams Posts on Instagram for First Time Since U.S. Open Loss

It looks like Serena Williams’s life after tennis is off to a roaring start.

The 40-year-old played in what is expected to be the final match of her tennis career on Friday night at the U.S. Open, ultimately losing to Ajla Tomljanović in three sets.

On Monday morning, Williams posted her first Instagram post since the loss highlighting what she’d been up to all weekend following her historic career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s picture shows her sleeping with a “Moana” blanket, courtesy of her five-year-old daughter Olympia. Various fans commented that this rest was “well deserved” after her incredible career.

“How was your weekend? This was mine ….” Williams wrote in the caption.

Even though Williams downplays her electric night on Friday, the photo perfectly describes how exhausted she must be following her four matches (three singles, one doubles) last week at the U.S. Open. She had only played in four singles matches this year ahead of the tournament.

Williams left the conversation of her retirement, or “evolution” away from tennis, a little open after her Friday night loss. However, the U.S. Open was still expected to be her final Grand Slam tournament, if not final tournament period.

More Tennis Coverage: