There’s never a bad time to make sure you’re looking your best.

That’s at least the philosophy of one fan who was sitting in the second row of Tuesday night’s U.S. Open quarterfinals match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov. In the middle of play, the fan donned a Louis Vuitton cape and received a haircut from a very focused barber, drawing plenty of attention from the nearby spectators and television cameras.

The fan in question is YouTuber JiDion, who was sitting on Kyrgios’s end of the court while getting his hair cut. That prompted ESPN broadcaster John McEnroe to dryly quip, “Looks like a weird time do that.”

The U.S. Open has been a real A-list event this year, mostly driven by the run from Serena Williams in what is believed to be the final event of her unmatched career. Tiger Woods, Zendaya, Spike Lee and others were in attendance for an earlier Williams match, so it behooves anybody making the trip to Arthur Ashe Stadium to be sure to look their best and most presentable.

But, for the sake of those sitting near the court: if you need to undergo any follicle adjustments, perhaps it’s best to get those arrangements taken care of before heading to the arena.

More Tennis Coverage: