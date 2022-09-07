Patrick Beverley has never been accused of lacking confidence. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with the Lakers, he lived up to his reputation.

Beverley was traded to Los Angeles last month in a move that caught many by surprise. When a reporter opened a question by saying that he’s going to get to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Beverley was quick to cut him off and reshape the narrative.

“They’re gonna be playing with me,” Beverley said. “I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference … I’m glad that, you know, we get a chance to play with each other.”

Among the topics of conversation Tuesday was Beverley’s relationship with new backcourt mate Russell Westbrook. The two have a history of ruffling each other’s feathers, but Beverley expressed optimism and excitement about the opportunity to play alongside Westbrook in Los Angeles.

“Super excited,” Beverley said when asked about his fit with Westbrook, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “… I was asked this question two, three years ago, [about] someone I always wanted to play with and [Westbrook] was the first name. I have [known] Bron since I was a baby, a rookie in this league, so obviously I want to play with him. But a player with that competitive spirit, that fire, that will, that dog, that nastiness, that grit, to have a running mate like that, I have never had that. So I am super excited to see where it goes.”

In 58 games with the Timberwolves last season, Beverley averaged 9.2 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field.

