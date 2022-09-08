John Daly Fires the Most Casual First Pitch Ever for a Perfect Strike

In his professional golfing career, John Daly is known to hit long drives that split the fairway. On Wednesday night, he tried his hand at another sport and once again delivered the ball right down the middle.

Daly was tabbed to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Busch Stadium ahead of the game between the Cardinals and Nationals. Striding to the mound in his patented shorts, sunglasses and flip flops, he fired a strike to the approval of the onlooking crowd, showing no signs that the moment made him at all nervous as he walked right up to the rubber, turned and fired with no hesitation.

It’s been a banner summer for the 56-year-old Daly. He nearly made the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, turning in a respectable 2-over par first round and treating himself to a celebratory dinner at Hooters afterward. He later celebrated Memorial Day weekend by executing a perfect belly flop on camera, going viral for his flawless form.

Not that this was ever a doubt, but Wednesday’s festivities were just the latest example that Daly is living his best life.