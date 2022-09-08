Woman Gets Revenge on Ex-Boyfriend by Destroying His Fantasy Team

Take note: make sure to change your password to your fantasy football accounts before breaking up with someone. And, make sure not to treat your ex poorly enough for them to seek revenge.

One guy learned the hard way this week shortly after he broke up with his girlfriend. His now ex-girlfriend noticed she was still signed into his ESPN account, and since he treated her “poorly,” as her friend notes, she decided to get her revenge.

The ex-girlfriend went into her ex’s fantasy football team and began dropping the players he drafted and then replaced them with players who are free agents.

Some of the new players on his roster include newly retired players Rob Gronkowski and Larry Fitzgerald. His new starting quarterback was Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2016 season.

The one active player on his new roster is Ravens running back Kenyan Drake, who is only projected to earn 1.3 fantasy points on the ESPN app.

The ex-girlfriend’s friend Sydney Field, who documented the whole story on Twitter, provided an update on the situation on Thursday ahead of the first NFL game of the season. Apparently the ex-boyfriend figured out the roster switches, but he still didn’t change his ESPN password.

Now, he has Bills backup Case Keenum as his starting quarterback. If that position isn’t changed by the deadline before Thursday Night Football, Keenum will be locked in as his starter.

Hopefully the ex-boyfriend doesn’t have any wild punishments on the line with his fantasy football group, or he will be in deep trouble.

