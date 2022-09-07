Former Cardinals wide receiver and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald is joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. He will fill the void left by Randy Moss, who will no longer appear on the Monday show but will instead just appear on Sundays during pregame after signing his new contract.

The future Hall of Famer will make his ESPN debut this Monday before the Broncos face the Seahawks where Russell Wilson will face his former team in Seattle. Fitzgerald will appear on five to seven shows this season, similar to Alex Smith’s role last year. The point of the limited appearances is to see whether the new talent is a fan of the job, Marchand says. Smith re-signed for this season as well.

The show also added Robert Griffin III to be a main contributor, joining Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Steve Young, Adam Schefter and Smith on the Monday night crew. ESPN declined to comment when reached by the New York Post.

Kickoff for the season’s first Monday night game is scheduled for 8:15 ET.

