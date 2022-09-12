Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for the first time since being traded to the Broncos this offseason in a highly anticipated matchup against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

With the stakes seemingly sky high for just a Week 1 game, the star quarterback made sure to show up to Lumen Field in style.

In a video posted to social media by the Broncos, Wilson is seen walking through security and into the stadium wearing a flashy mint green suit. The Denver signal-caller also donned a pair of sunglasses and headphones, appearing ready to get to work against his former team.

The suit certainly turned the heads of just about everyone who planned to tune in to the first Monday night game of the 2022 season. However, opinions about Wilson’s choice of fashion weren’t unanimously positive.

While some lauded the metallic suit as stylish, others had a bit of fun with the quarterback’s shimmering threads.

Wilson has been vocal throughout the last week about the “homecoming” he’ll have in Seattle on Monday. He may also have a little extra motivation to lead his new team to victory after he said last Thursday that the Seahawks tried to trade him back in 2018.

“Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there,’’ Wilson said, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It’s part of the business, being a professional and everything else … I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I’m one of the best in the world.”

Seattle did decide to part ways with the face of their franchise this past offseason, sending him to Denver in one of the many blockbuster trades involving quarterbacks this spring. Wilson’s career with the Seahawks ended after 10 years, in which he made nine Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLVII.

Now with the Broncos, Wilson will look to kick off his pursuit of a second championship ring against the team that drafted him in primetime on Monday.

