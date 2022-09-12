Sunday night’s matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys didn’t offer much in the way of neutral observers’ entertainment. The two sides combined for just one touchdown in a 19–3 Tampa Bay win, with Dallas failing to score after its first offensive possession. Little did we know that more drama awaited long after the final whistle.

Fitting for a game with such little offense, one of the standout plays was actually a block by Bucs running back Leonard Fournette on Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. A clip of the play went viral on social media, leading Parsons to chime in that Fournette was only able to gain the upper hand because Parsons was already engaged with Buccaneers tackle Josh Wells at the time of the block.

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happened when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight p---- !! Stop hyping this weak a-- shit, it’s football!!” Parsons wrote.

Fournette predictably weighed in with a response of his own, which was much more succinct.

The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was clearly not pleased with the play, nor with how fans seemingly have responded to it online. Other defensive players seem to agree, with Bills linebacker Von Miller tweeting Sunday this type of block should be banned, joining Parsons in his displeasure.

Both players ultimately acquitted themselves well on the field Sunday night. Fournette paired his big block with 127 rushing yards on 21 carries to go along with two receptions, while Parsons finished with two sacks.