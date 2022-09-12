After the Buccaneers’ dominant 19–3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, a video of Leonard Fournette hitting Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons started gaining traction on social media. The Tampa Bay running back was getting praised for the play but one future Hall of Famer called him out for the block via Twitter.

Bills outside linebacker Von Miller called for the move Fournette did to be eliminated from the NFL, citing the dangers of the play.

“This block must be taken out of the game!” Miller said on Twitter. “This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!”

Parsons also expressed his displeasure with Fournette on the play.

“Now go watch the tape!” Parsons said on Twitter. “And see what happened when it was me and him one on one!!!”

More NFL Coverage: