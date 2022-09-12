Michael Irvin Responds to Colin Kaepernick, Cowboys Suggestion

The Cowboys find themselves with a glaring hole at quarterback after starter Dak Prescott suffered a serious hand injury that is expected to keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Prescott fractured his right thumb, on his throwing hand, during Sunday night’s 19–3 loss to the Buccaneers. He will undergo surgery on Monday to repair the damage, but is set to miss the next “several weeks” recovering, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With the two-time Pro Bowl sidelined, Cooper Rush is poised to become the team’s starter and 27-year-old Will Grier will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as his backup. However, a handful of fans and analysts believe that Dallas should explore an option outside the organization to fill in until Prescott’s return.

One name that’s come up is Colin Kaepernick.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith added to the buzz Monday when he suggested on First Take that the Cowboys should at least take a look at the former 49ers quarterback. Though he was skeptical that Dallas would actually pursue something with Kaepernick, he made the case that the organization should at least “think about it.”

Smith’s co-host, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, wasn’t as easily convinced about the idea of Kaepernick joining his former franchise. He explained why he’d rather the Cowboys stick with Rush for the time being.

“Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now,” Irvin said, per Fox. “Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush. I will take my chances with Cooper Rush.

“I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying.”

Irvin is apt to point out that Rush, 28, led the Cowboys to a comeback victory over the Vikings last season in his first NFL start. With Prescott out of the Week 8 game due to a calf injury, the former undrafted quarterback threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came in the final minute to give Dallas a late advantage.

Kaepernick last played with the 49ers in 2016, the same year that he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality, and was released at the end of that year. He worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, but remained unsigned for the start of the ’22 season.

