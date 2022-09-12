After it was reported Monday that Dak Prescott will miss six to eight weeks with a thumb fracture, all eyes will look to the Cowboys’ quarterback room to see who will step up for the team. With Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush will be the starter going forward.

Prescott left Sunday night’s game after he injured his thumb on a pass attempt, and Cowboys fans got a glimpse of their future starter for at least the next month. Rush completed 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards in his limited time on the field before Dallas eventually lost 19-3. It was the fewest points the team scored in a season opener since Troy Aikman’s rookie year in 1989.

According to the Cowboys’ roster, the only other signal-caller on the depth chart is Will Grier. The 27-year-old was waived by the team in August and placed on the practice squad but he’ll likely get to backup Rush while Prescott recovers.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft, Grier has only appeared in two games. Both were starts when he was with the Panthers during his rookie year and he threw four interceptions with no touchdowns during that span.

The Cowboys will host the Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

