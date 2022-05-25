Colin Kaepernick has not played professional football since 2016, but it seems as though that could change this year.

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the quarterback is working out with the Raiders on Wednesday afternoon at the franchise’s facility. Coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler are expected to be present.

Kaepernick last played with the 49ers, but he released at the end of the 2016 season. He flew to Seattle and worked out with the Seahawks in May 2017, but the franchise never signed him.

The former 49ers QB began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. He filed a grievance against the league in 2017, accusing the owners of colluding to blackball him due to his kneeling. Kaepernick eventually reached a confidential settlement with the NFL.

Nevertheless, he has remained active, both football-wise and politically. During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast in April, Kaepernick stated he’d be open to returning to the NFL as a backup quarterback.

And it soon seemed Las Vegas may have its eyes on him. Later in April during an appearance on NBC Sports’ Race in America: A Candid Conversation, Raiders owner Mark Davis said he’d be open to signing the quarterback if team personnel wanted to make the move.

“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick, and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Davis said in April. “I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

The Raiders aren’t the only football organization giving Kaepernick a chance. The quarterback took part in a throwing exhibition during halftime of Michigan’s spring game in April. His former coach with the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh, is the current coach at Michigan.

