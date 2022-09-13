Cam Newton Says He Almost Picked ACC Team Because of Their Colors

Cam Newton’s college career began at Florida as a backup to Tim Tebow and ended in Auburn with a Heisman Trophy and national championship.

Newton put together one of the single best seasons ever by a college quarterback in 2010 when he threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 1,473 yards rushing and 20 scores on the ground. Newton even caught a touchdown pass that season, scoring 51 times in total for Auburn en route to their title.

But Newton says that his college career could have ended up being very different. In fact, it almost went through Blacksburg, Va. instead.

“I considered a school just because of the uniform. Virginia Tech, that maroon-orange collab,” Newton told Eli Manning on the latest episode of Eli’s Places on ESPN+.

Imagining Newton in the ACC playing football for the Hokies would indeed be much different than the high-level football he played in the SEC throughout his collegiate career. Imagining Newton picking a school based on uniform colors alone is even wilder, but it nearly happened according to Newton’s shocking revelation.

