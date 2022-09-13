The Browns will return to Cleveland this weekend after a thrilling victory over former franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. To celebrate the home opener, the organization opted to make a significant change at FirstEnergy Stadium.

When the Browns take the field on Sunday against the Jets, a new logo will be displayed at midfield. An image of “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s original mascot, will take the place of the franchise’s traditional orange helmet that’s usually painted on for home games.

The Browns announced the news Tuesday after incorporating fans in the decision-making process. While “Brownie” may be new to some, the design is meant to pay homage to the history of the Cleveland franchise.

“We’re super excited about the new midfield logo,” JW Johnson, the Browns’ executive vice president and partner said in a statement Tuesday. “We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are—as I’ve said multiple times—undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo.”

With the logo set to make its 2022 debut when the Browns take on the Jets at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday, figures from around the NFL world began to grapple with the idea of actually seeing the design on the field.

While plenty believed that Cleveland made the right decision by bringing back “Brownie,” others were a bit more skeptical about the franchise’s choice.

