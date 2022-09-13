NFL World Reacts to Broncos’ Wild Game-Losing Decision in Seattle

The Broncos-Seahawks matchup on Monday Night Football was expected to be memorable for Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle.

But rookie Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t rely on his new franchise quarterback with the game hanging in the balance. Instead, trailing 17–16 near midfield in the final minute, he asked kicker Brandon McManus to bail his team out with a 64-yard field-goal attempt.

This, after letting the clock run … and run … and run … despite the Broncos possessing all three of their timeouts.

Hackett didn’t allow Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, to work his magic on fourth-and-5 at the Seahawks’ 46-yard line with approximately a minute left in the game.

Instead, he let about 40 seconds tick off the clock, then called timeout and went for the 64-yard field-goal try at sea level. Here we should point out that the longest field goal in NFL history is 66 yards, set last year by the Ravens’ Justin Tucker. Former Broncos kicker Matt Prater previously held that distinction with a 64-yarder in 2013—but that kick was made at altitude in Denver.

McManus’s kick was offline, and reaction on social media was predictably unkind.

