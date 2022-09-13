Monday Night Football saw the return of Russell Wilson to Seattle. But fans also saw the return of the Manningcast simulcast on ESPN2, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

As always, the Manning brothers reacted to certain plays on the field based on the years of experience they both had in the league.

One decision made by the Broncos in particular frustrated Peyton: the decision to wait 30 seconds before calling timeout with under a minute to go in the game.

While Wilson and the Broncos offense tried to get ready for a fourth-and-5 play, the older Manning brother aggressively made the timeout hand motion on the side of the screen. He was extremely confused as to why the Broncos sideline wasn’t calling a timeout at this crucial moment of the game.

“I think we should call timeout, like now,” Peyton said.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to take Wilson and the offense off the field and bring on the kicking squad to attempt a 64–yard field goal. Denver ended up losing 17–16 after missing the field goal.

This choice sparked a major debate on social media, and it’s pretty obvious what Peyton, a former Broncos quarterback, thought of the whole debacle.

