While Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle on Monday Night Football may have conjured up fond memories for some Seahawks fans, the matchup had the complete opposite effect on one of Wilson’s former teammates.

Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro during his seven seasons in Seattle, was one of several former Seahawks on hand to watch Wilson’s Broncos debut Monday night. As Denver looked to climb back from a 17–13 deficit in the third quarter, the club inexplicably botched two goal-to-go situations on back-to-back drives, prompting a hilarious response from the outspoken cornerback.

After watching Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams lose fumbles at the Seattle 1-yard line, Sherman hopped on Twitter to add to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX. That night, of course, ended with Patriots corner Malcolm Butler intercepting Wilson at the goal line after Pete Carroll elected not to run it with Marshawn Lynch.

Sherman tweeted, “So goal to go situations are tough.....”

Clearly, the 34-year-old free agent, like many Seahawks fans, has not forgotten about that fateful game. And that will more than likely never change.

Sherman also twisted the knife after Denver kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal in the game’s final minute, handing Seattle a 17–16 win.

Sherman was clearly rooting for his old team over his old quarterback.

