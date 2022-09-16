49ers’ Shanahan Responds to Mike McDaniel’s Showering Admission

A quote from Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel went viral this week after he shared a TMI statement about his showering habits.

The new Miami coach admitted that he used to go days after Sunday games without showering when he worked as a 49ers assistant from 2017–21.

“I used to be able to really push it from game day to almost Wednesday without showering,” McDaniel said, via NFL Network.

This statement really grossed people out, especially because McDaniel almost definitely worked up a sweat while coaching on the sidelines. However, now as a head coach, he has to shower more often because he “can’t hide” as much in his new role.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan responded to his former offensive coordinator’s comments on Thursday while appearing on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes show.

“He’s definitely not lying. That’s accurate,” Shanahan said on McDaniel’s showering habits.

So, either McDaniel told his fellow coaches about his rare showers or Shanahan could tell that McDaniel hadn’t showered for a few days.

McDaniel didn’t express how often he showers now, but being in Miami heat makes him probably want to shower sooner after a game than in San Francisco.

The Dolphins will face the 49ers later in the season on Dec. 4.

