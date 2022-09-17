CFB World Reacts to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman’s First 2022 Win
After dropping the first two games of the 2022 season, Notre Dame secured its first win of the Marcus Freeman era in a wild finish against California on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish, clinging to a seven-point lead, hung on to claim a 24–17 victory after a last-gap Hail Mary attempt from Cal quarterback Jack Plummer fell incomplete. For those who may have missed out on the chaos in real-time, just take a look at how close this near-TD grab really was.
As the college football world took a collective exhale after the game finally concluded, the reactions to the Fighting Irish’s nail-biting win started to pour in social media.
Here are a few of the best reactions to the hectic end to Saturday’s Notre Dame-Cal matchup:
