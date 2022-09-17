After dropping the first two games of the 2022 season, Notre Dame secured its first win of the Marcus Freeman era in a wild finish against California on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish, clinging to a seven-point lead, hung on to claim a 24–17 victory after a last-gap Hail Mary attempt from Cal quarterback Jack Plummer fell incomplete. For those who may have missed out on the chaos in real-time, just take a look at how close this near-TD grab really was.

As the college football world took a collective exhale after the game finally concluded, the reactions to the Fighting Irish’s nail-biting win started to pour in social media.

Here are a few of the best reactions to the hectic end to Saturday’s Notre Dame-Cal matchup:

