Former Penn State Star Has Message for SEC Programs After Nittany Lions Blow Out Auburn

Penn State dominated Auburn on Saturday during their 41–12 win.

Following the win, Penn State fans in attendance broke out into “SEC” chants. The fans were trolling Auburn with this chant, since the SEC is often seen as being the top football conference in the country.

Former Penn State linebacker turned Cowboys star Micah Parsons tweeted after the game on Saturday, adding to the SEC being overrated conversation.

Parsons played for the Nittany Lions from 2018–20, only facing an SEC opponent once. So even though the linebacker didn’t necessarily play against SEC teams while in college, Parsons is aware of how highly the SEC is talked about in the college football world.

And, apparently, he is sick of it.

“We just swept auburn !!! I don’t want to hear no more SEC TALK!!” Parsons wrote.

The Nittany Lions, who are in the Big Ten, are currently 3–0 this season. Saturday’s win over Auburn was their second biggest win over an SEC opponent in program history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

